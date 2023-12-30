Everton aim to sign off 2023 with a victory when they travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers (15.00 GMT).

It has been a rollercoaster of a year for the Toffees. At the end of January, Frank Lampard was sacked as manager and replaced by Sean Dyche. The former Burnley chief achieved what he was tasked to do by securing Premier League survival on the final day of last season.

Results and performance have improved markedly this campaign - yet Everton were rocked by a 10-point deduction for being found guilty of breaching financial rules. The club have appealed although instead of sitting in the top half of the table, the Blues languish in 17th and one place above the drop zone.

Everton make the trip to Wolves on the back of successive losses against Tottenham and Manchester City. But confidence should remain high in the Goodison Park camp, although Wolves will prove tricky opposition after thrashing Brentford 4-1 earlier this week.

Dyche has some fitness issues, with Idrissa Gana Gueye and Ashley Young both ruled out while a late call must be made on Abdoulaye Doucoure, who has been absent for the previous three games. The Everton boss also has to decide whether to freshen up his starting line-up at Molineux.

With all that in mind, here's the Everton team predicted to face Wolves.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford The England No.1 will be aiming to bounce back after his error against Man City.

2 . RB - Nathan Patterson The Scotland international has been tested defensively of late and done well against some tough opposition. Seamus Coleman is now back fit but Patterson may keep his spot.

3 . CB - James Tarkowski The vice-captain has been in consistent form throughout the campaign.