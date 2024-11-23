Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton team predicted to face Brentford in the Premier League.

Everton return to action after the international break when they welcome Brentford to Goodison Park (3pm).

The Blues play their first home game for almost a month - and supporters will be hoping to see a victory delivered. Sean Dyche’s men have picked up 10 points from 11 games so far and sit 16th in the Premier League table. The Everton boss has taken positives that his side have lost just once in their past seven matches, including a 0-0 draw at West Ham United last time out.

But sections of supporters want to see improvements, especially at Goodison, with only one win delivered from five fixtures to date. Everton prepare to host a Brentford side who are 11th but have yet to pick up a single point on their travels.

For the visit of the Bees, Dwight McNeil is expected to be available once again after missing out against West Ham. However, Jarrad Branthwaite has had to be monitored after he pulled out of England duty. Dyche will also have to weigh up whether to make changes to his line-up given they have failed to score in their past two games,

With everything considered, here’s the Everton team predicted.

GK - Jordan Pickford

Made several excellent stops at West Ham and kept two clean sheets for England during the international break.

RB - Ashley Young

Overcome a lot of his doubters this season, to his credit, and the 39-year-old is starting games on merit rather than because of injuries.

CB - James Tarkowski

Confessed that fitness issues that impacted his form so far this season but has looked more assured of late.

CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

Everton have picked up four points in the two games he’s started this season. Branthwaite will be assessed but simply has to start if given the green light despite having to leave England duty because of an issue.

LB - Vitalii Mykolenko

Come under fire from sections of supporters this season but helping Ukraine to a win and a draw will hopefully stand him in good stead.

RW - Jesper Lindstrom

The Napoli loanee showed glimpses again at West Ham and deserves to feature from the outset in a home game where he could have more of an impact.

CM - Idrissa Gana Gueye

Been one of Everton’s best players this season. Provides so much energy and know-how in the middle of the park.

CM - Orel Mangala

Really come on in recent weeks since signing from Lyon on deadline day. Someone who appears that he will only get better the more that he plays.

LW - Dwight McNeil

Back fit after missing West Ham with a knee issue. McNeil has largely been deployed in the No.10 role this campaign but a return to the wing could see Everton increase their threat with more crosses into the box.

AM - Iliman Ndiaye

Dyche claimed there was ‘no evidence’ that Ndiaye can operate as a No.10 at his pre-match press conference. Large sections of fans vehemently disagree - but perhaps the Everton boss is playing mind games. We shall see.

ST - Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Barely had a goalscoring chance in recent weeks and there is some clamour for Beto to be given an opportunity. But Calvert-Lewin offers more overall and he will get more sights on goal if there is improved service.

Subs

Virginia, Dixon, Patterson, Keane, O’Brien, Doucoure, Armstrong, Harrison Beto,