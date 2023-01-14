Everton team expected to face Southampton in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

Everton face Southampton in the Premier League at Goodison Park today - in what is a huge clash.

The Toffees sit 18th in the table and find themselves in a relegation scrap for a second straight season. The Saints, meanwhile, are rooted to the bottom and are also in the mire.

Certainly, the result of the game could impact who goes up or down come the end of the campaign. And Evertonians are desperate to ensure their side does not lose its Premier League status for the first time.

So much so that supporters are set to give the team bus a raucous recepetion when it arrives at Goodison. Then after the game, a sit-in protest will be staged with fans showing their frustration towards owner Farhad Moshiri and the Everton board.

In terms of on the pitch, Frank Lampard - who is under pressure himself as manager - will be hoping Alex Iwobi is fit to feature. The midfielder suffered ankle ligament damage in last week’s 3-1 loss to Manchester United in the FA Cup and was expected to be sidelined for three weeks - but will undergo a late fitness test to see if he can feature.

With that in mind, here’s the Everton team we expect to start at Goodison Park.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford There is some speculation around the England No.1’s long-term future but he’ll continue to give his all for Everton. Photo Sales

2. CB - Ben Godfrey Been decent since his return to fitness following a fractured leg. Photo Sales

3. CB - Conor Coady Netted against United before scoring an unlucky own goal. Photo Sales

4. CB -James Tarkowski Been a key player since arriving and range of passing could come into play. Photo Sales