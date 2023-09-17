Everton return to action after the international break - and couldn’t have a much more difficult fixture as Arsenal visit Goodison Park.

It’s been the off-the-field talk that has dominated in recent days, with 777 Partners agreeing to purchasing majority owner Farhad Moshiri’s 94.1% stake of the club. However, manager Sean Dyche knows takeover talk has little impact on his job and he must concentrate on delivering results.

Indeed, the Toffees have endured a poor start to the 2023-24 Premier League season. Everton have accrued just one point in four matches so far, with sections of supporters fearing another relegation battle will ensue. Dyche has been encouraged with performances, bar the 3-0 loss at Aston Villa, yet is wary that victories are required.

Arsenal again have designs on challenging for the Premier League title after finishing runners-up to Manchester City last term. However, Everton can take heart from their 1-0 victory over the Gunners in February in what was Dyche’s first game as boss.

The Blues have been hit with injury problems but things are looking more positive on that front. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to return from his facial injury he suffered at Villa, while youngster Lewis Dobbin is back in the fray.