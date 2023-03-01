Everton team predicted to face Arsenal in the Premier League.

Everton aim to take a step closer to Premier League survival when they travel to Arsenal tonight (19.45 GMT).

The Toffees are only aware of the giant task they face against the current leaders at the Emirates Stadium - and the meeting between the two sides less than a month ago will likely have little influence.

Sean Dyche guided Everton to a 1-0 defeat of Arsenal in his first game as manager. But facing the Gunners on their own patch is an entirely different proposition.

The Blues have picked up six points in four matches under Dyche and their chances of avoiding relegation are looking more positive.

However, Everton’s lack of goals has continued and solutions need to be found in the absence of the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The problem was stark in the 2-0 loss to Aston Villa last weekend.

It’s a big week on the road for Dyche’s side, with a trip to bottom-three rivals Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

With that in mind, here’s the Everton team we predict to face Arsenal.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford The England No.1 stopper made a couple of fine saves against Villa and may be even busier against Arsenal. Photo Sales

2 . RB - Ben Godfrey Seamus Coleman may just be given a breather with a look towards the weekend, which could see Godfrey slot in on the right-hand side. Photo Sales

3 . CB - Conor Coady The on-loan Wolves defender has come under some scrutiny of late but Dyche may not want to make too many changes to his defence. Photo Sales

4 . CB - James Tarkowski Scored the winner against Arsenal at Goodison and will be expected to have an impact in box boxes. Photo Sales