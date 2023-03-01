Everton predicted starting line-up gallery vs Arsenal - as Sean Dyche benches two key players
Everton team predicted to face Arsenal in the Premier League.
Everton aim to take a step closer to Premier League survival when they travel to Arsenal tonight (19.45 GMT).
The Toffees are only aware of the giant task they face against the current leaders at the Emirates Stadium - and the meeting between the two sides less than a month ago will likely have little influence.
Sean Dyche guided Everton to a 1-0 defeat of Arsenal in his first game as manager. But facing the Gunners on their own patch is an entirely different proposition.
The Blues have picked up six points in four matches under Dyche and their chances of avoiding relegation are looking more positive.
However, Everton’s lack of goals has continued and solutions need to be found in the absence of the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The problem was stark in the 2-0 loss to Aston Villa last weekend.
It’s a big week on the road for Dyche’s side, with a trip to bottom-three rivals Nottingham Forest on Sunday.
With that in mind, here’s the Everton team we predict to face Arsenal.