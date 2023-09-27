Register
Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty ImagesEverton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Everton predicted starting line-up vs Aston Villa - as one youngster starts amid five changes - gallery

Everton team that could face Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup third round.

By Will Rooney
Published 27th Sep 2023, 10:03 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 10:12 BST

Everton turn their attention to the Carabao Cup when they make the trip to Aston Villa in the third round tonight (19.45 BST).

Confidence in the Toffees camp will have increased as they earned their first Premier League victory of the season last weekend. Sean Dyche’s side earned a deserved 3-1 win at Brentford, which moved them up to 15th in the table after taking just one point from their openining six games.

Top-flight survival is ultimately the aim this season after narrowly avoided the drop in the previous two campaigns. But with Everton last winning a trophy in 1995, there are supporters who’ll also want to see a cup run that could culminate in a Wembley appearance.

For the trip to Villa, Jack Harrison could be named in the Blues’ squad for the first time since joining from Leeds United. He arrived with a hip injury sustained at the end of last term. Dyche also has to weigh up whether to make changes to his side as he knows the challenge that they face - having suffered a 4-0 loss at Villa Park in the league last month.

With all that in mind, here’s the Everton team predicted to face Aston Villa.

Started in the second round against Doncaster so there seems little reason why the England No.1 will not feature.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford

Started in the second round against Doncaster so there seems little reason why the England No.1 will not feature. Photo: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Not started the past two games so a good opportunity for the Scotland international to get some minutes under his belt.

2. RB - Nathan Patterson

Not started the past two games so a good opportunity for the Scotland international to get some minutes under his belt.

The Everton vice-captain’s injury record speaks for itself - he does not need a rest.

3. CB - James Tarkowski

The Everton vice-captain’s injury record speaks for itself - he does not need a rest. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Dyche may be wary of the amount of minutes Jarrad Branthwaite has been racking up so may hand Godfrey a chance.

4. CB - Ben Godfrey

Dyche may be wary of the amount of minutes Jarrad Branthwaite has been racking up so may hand Godfrey a chance. Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

