Everton team that could face Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup third round.

Everton turn their attention to the Carabao Cup when they make the trip to Aston Villa in the third round tonight (19.45 BST).

Confidence in the Toffees camp will have increased as they earned their first Premier League victory of the season last weekend. Sean Dyche’s side earned a deserved 3-1 win at Brentford, which moved them up to 15th in the table after taking just one point from their openining six games.

Top-flight survival is ultimately the aim this season after narrowly avoided the drop in the previous two campaigns. But with Everton last winning a trophy in 1995, there are supporters who’ll also want to see a cup run that could culminate in a Wembley appearance.

For the trip to Villa, Jack Harrison could be named in the Blues’ squad for the first time since joining from Leeds United. He arrived with a hip injury sustained at the end of last term. Dyche also has to weigh up whether to make changes to his side as he knows the challenge that they face - having suffered a 4-0 loss at Villa Park in the league last month.

With all that in mind, here’s the Everton team predicted to face Aston Villa.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford Started in the second round against Doncaster so there seems little reason why the England No.1 will not feature. Photo: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

2 . RB - Nathan Patterson Not started the past two games so a good opportunity for the Scotland international to get some minutes under his belt.

3 . CB - James Tarkowski The Everton vice-captain’s injury record speaks for itself - he does not need a rest. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images