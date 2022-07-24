Everton predicted starting line-up vs Blackpool - with 19 y/o handed a deserved start

Everton take on Blackpool after suffering defeats to Arsenal and Minnesota United in pre-season.

Everton are looking to bounce back in pre-season when they travel to Blackpool this afternoon (15.0 BST).

The Toffees have now returned from their tour of America - although it did not end as they’d have hoped.

Frank Lampard’s side suffered a shock 4-0 defeat to Minnesota United earlier this week.

It was a performance that left the Everton boss frustrated and admitted his players had a lot to think about on the journey home.

With less than two weeks away from the Premier League season beginning, Lampard knows that Everton need major improvements.

They face a Blackpool side who finished a creditable 16th in the Championship last season after promotion.

Indeed, it’ll be interesting what sort of team Lampard fields at Bloomfield Road.

Here’s how we think Everton will line-up.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford Started both games in goal so far and looks set to again with Asmir Begovic sidelined. Will be disappointed to have conceded three goals against Minnesota. Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

2. CB - James Tarkowski One of the few players who came out of the Minnesota game with any credit. Already looking a strong addition. Photo: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

3. CB - Yerry Mina It’s been hard for Lampard to plan with Mina in his team given his injuries. Butthe Colombian is a rock-solid defender and would be a huge asset if he can stay fit. Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

4. CB - Ben Godfrey May get a chance to start after being named on the bench in the last game. Momentum for Godfrey could be key. Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images