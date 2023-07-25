Everton play their third pre-season friendly when they face Bolton Wanderers this evening (19.45 BST).

The Toffees have won both of their summer clashes so far against Swiss side Stade Nyonaiss and League Out outfit Wigan Athletic.

Everton earned a 1-0 victory against the Latics last weekend, with Ashley Young scoring on his unofficial debut.

Now with two-and-a-half weeks before the start of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign, Sean Dyche will be hoping his troops take another step up against Bolton. The Trotters reached the League One play-offs last term and will have designs on promotion in the upcoming season.

Fans could get a first glimpse of Arnaut Danjuma, who arrived on a season-long loan from Villarreal the day after the Wigan victory. Meanwhile, Jarrad Branthwaite and James Garner have both returned after being granted additional time off having helping England under-21s to European Championships glory.

Assistant manager Ian Woan admitted after the triumph over Wigan that a roll call on who would be available to feature against Bolton would be required, with everyone bar Young featuring for 90 minutes.

The likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Amadou Onana and Vitalii Mykolenko have also still to feature in pre-season as they come back from injury.

With all that in mind, here’s a look at the Everton team that could face Wigan.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford The England No.1 made a one fine save at Wigan. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

2 . RB - Ashley Young Nathan Patterson ended last season injured and Everton may be cautious with his fitness. Young played in an attacking role against Wigan, scoring the only goal, but could fill in in defence. Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

3 . CB - James Tarkowski Interestingly wore the captain’s armband against Wigan. The quick turnaround should be no problem for the durable defender. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

4 . CB - Michael Keane Been selected twice to play alongside Tarkowski and Dyche may well be looking at building a partnership. Jarrad Branthwaite has now returned to duty but he’ll need a few days of training before he’s ready to feature. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

