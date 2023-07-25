Everton predicted starting line-up vs Bolton Wanderers - as Arnaut Danjuma call made - gallery
Everton team that could face Bolton Wanderers in a pre-season friendly
Everton play their third pre-season friendly when they face Bolton Wanderers this evening (19.45 BST).
The Toffees have won both of their summer clashes so far against Swiss side Stade Nyonaiss and League Out outfit Wigan Athletic.
Everton earned a 1-0 victory against the Latics last weekend, with Ashley Young scoring on his unofficial debut.
Now with two-and-a-half weeks before the start of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign, Sean Dyche will be hoping his troops take another step up against Bolton. The Trotters reached the League One play-offs last term and will have designs on promotion in the upcoming season.
Fans could get a first glimpse of Arnaut Danjuma, who arrived on a season-long loan from Villarreal the day after the Wigan victory. Meanwhile, Jarrad Branthwaite and James Garner have both returned after being granted additional time off having helping England under-21s to European Championships glory.
Assistant manager Ian Woan admitted after the triumph over Wigan that a roll call on who would be available to feature against Bolton would be required, with everyone bar Young featuring for 90 minutes.
The likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Amadou Onana and Vitalii Mykolenko have also still to feature in pre-season as they come back from injury.
With all that in mind, here’s a look at the Everton team that could face Wigan.