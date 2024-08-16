Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, looks on prior to the pre-season friendly match between Preston North End and Everton at Deepdale on August 03, 2024 in Preston, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images) | Getty Images

How Everton could line-up against Brighton for the 2024-25 Premier League opener.

Everton’s 2024-25 Premier League begins with the visit of Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (15.00 BST).

The Toffees will be hoping for more of a straightforward campaign after the past few years. In fairness, there was no relegation battle last term - which Sean Dyche deserves immense credit for avoiding. Everton were hit with an eight-point deduction for two separate breaches of profit and sustainability rules yet avoided a survival scrap for a third successive year.

Most supporters would take a quiet mid-table finish this term as the club is still facing financial issues. Dyche and director Kevin Thelwell have had to be prudent in the summer transfer window, so far signing Tim Iroegbunam, Iliman Ndiaye and Jake O’Brien permanently while Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom have been recruited on loan.

Pre-season results picked up towards the end of the summer, with the initial emphasis on fitness. A 3-0 win at Preston was followed up with a 1-1 draw against Serie A side AS Roma last weekend.

Dyche has some decisions to make when it comes to his line-up against Brighton, although Jarrad Branthwaite, Seamus Coleman, James Garner, Nathan Patterson and Youssef Chermiti ruled out injured.

With everything in mind, here’s the Everton team predicted.

GK - Jordan Pickford

Won Everton’s Player of the Season award for the past three seasons and is an integral player. He’ll be hoping to start the season with a clean sheet.

RB - Ashley Young

With Coleman and Patterson ruled out, it’s almost a formality that the 39-year-old will be starting the game.

CB - James Tarkowski

Shaken off an injury suffered in pre-season and is now set to continue his ever-presence in the Premier League for Everton. Will don the captain’s armband.

CB - Michael Keane

Branthwaite is ruled out with injury so there’s a spot up for grabs. O’Brien has signed for £17 million but is inexperienced and Keane, who is back in training, is likely to be preferred.

LB - Vitalii Mykolenko

The Ukraine international firmly remains first choice, although fans would like some cover to be signed for the position.

CM - Idrissa Gana Gueye

Had his contract extended by a year in the summer and Gueye’s experience and nous will again be crucial.

CM - Tim Iroegbunam

When the 21-year-old signed from Aston Villa, most would have been surprised to believe he would be starting the opening game of the season. But an injury to James Garner, and coupled with several excellent performances in pre-season, mean that Iroegbunam is indeed in line to make his full Everton debut.

RW - Jack Harrison

Re-signed for a second season-long loan from Leeds United and most agree it was prudent business. Both Harrison and Dyche believe that he can improve in his second campaign at Goodison and he’s looked sharp during pre-season.

AM - Abdoulaye Doucoure

Sections of supporters would like to see Ndiaye or Lindstrom given a chance. But Dyche has talked about how the new signings are learning on the job and they’ll require a period to settle in. Doucoure has been a key player during Dyche’s tenure.

LW - Dwight McNeil

Into his third season as an Everton player and will be really looking to kick on. McNeil is likely to be given somewhat of a free role by Dyche, as well as being on set-piece duties. His delivery is frequently on the money.

ST - Dominic Calvert-Lewin

It’s still uncertain as to whether the centre-forward will be at Goodison Park beyond the summer transfer window given he’s into the last year of his contract. But Calvert-Lewin has started every pre-season game, which is a positive, and scored in his past two outings.

Subs

Virginia, Dixon, O’Brien, Holgate, Metcalfe, Ndiaye, Lindstrom, Beto, Maupay.