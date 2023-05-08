Everton predicted team to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

Everton can move out of the Premier League relegation zone today when they travel to Brighton & Hove Albion (17.30 BST) - although getting a result will be tall order.

The Toffees are currently 19th in the table but are only a point adrift of safety with four games remaining. With Leeds United losing to Manchester City, a win for Sean Dyche’s men on the south coast could see them out of the drop zone before 18th-placed Nottingham Forest play basement side Southampton later this evening.

Everton earned a 2-2 draw at Leicester City last time out. And while there were improvements in the performance, wins are starting to become ever-more important.

The Blues have won just once on their travels this season and face a Brighton side who are pushing for European football after a 1-0 victory over Manchester United last Thursday.

Seamus Coleman has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign for Everton after he was stretchered off against Leicester with a knee injury. Ben Godfrey (groin) remains sidelined along with Andros Townsend (ACL) and Ruben Vinagre.

Sean Dyche could be tempted to make some tweaks to his side and here’s the Everton team we predict to face Brighton.

1 . Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

2 . GK - Jordan Pickford Made a fine stop against Leicester to keep out James Maddison’s penalty. Another big performance will be required.

3 . RB - Nathan Patterson Dyche felt the Scotland international did well after replacing Coleman at Leicester. With Godfrey also absent, Patterson looks likely to make his first start under Dyche.

4 . CB - Michael Keane There are calls from sections of fans for Keane to be benched. However, Dyche has defended Keane in the build-up and is likely to keep his spot.