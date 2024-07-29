Everton continue their preparations towards the 2024-25 season when they travel to Coventry City on Tuesday night (19.45 BST).

The Toffees have yet to win their opening two games of the friendly programme. They drew 3-3 against Sligo Rovers before losing 2-1 against Salford City last weekend.

But manager Sean Dyche has put a chief emphasis on fitness so far and is not concerned by results. But now the Everton boss could look for his side to step things up a notch against Coventry, who finished ninth in the Championship last season.

The Blues have had some fitness issues and been uber-precautious as they build towards the clash against Brighton on the opening day of the Premier League season. James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Vitalii Mykolenko, Iliman Ndiaye and Nathan Patterson were all absent against Salford while Jesper Lindstrom was not included in the squad having signed the day beforehand from Napoli on loan. Meanwhile, Jordan Pickford is still enjoying a much-deserved break after helping England reach the final of Euro 2024.

It will be interesting to see how many of those players are back and if they are ready to start. Dyche may also look to freshen up his team from Salford to cast his eye over some other members of his squad. Ahead of the Coventry clash, here’s the Everton team predicted.

1 . GK - Joao Virginia The Portuguese was barely tested in the first half before being subbed against Salford and will be relishing more minutes before Jordan Pickford's return. | Getty Images

2 . RB - Seamus Coleman Played 45 minutes at Salford as the Everton captain's minutes are managed. | Getty Images

3 . CB - Michael Keane Done well in pre-season so far to his credit and has remained fully professional despite not being first choice. | Getty Images