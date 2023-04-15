Everton predicted starting line-up vs Fulham - as Nathan Patterson call made - gallery
Everton team predicted to face Fulham in the Premier League at Goodison Park.
Everton aim to give their Premier League relegation woes a lift when they welcome Fulham to Goodison Park today (15.00 BST).
The Toffees are winless in their past three games which has left them 17th in the table and only above the drop zone because of goal difference.
However, draws against Chelsea and Tottenham were indeed decent results before the 2-0 loss at Manchester United last weekend.
And a return to home comforts will be relished by Sean Dyche and his squad as they face a Fulham outfit who’ve lost their previous five games.
Seamus Coleman has been ruled out of action for Everton because of a hamstring injury while Abdoulaye Doucoure is serving the second of a three-match suspension.
Dyche has decisions to make when selecting his team while it’s unclear if Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be back involved for the first time in 10 games.
With all that in mind, here’s the Everton starting line-up were predict.