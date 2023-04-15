Everton team predicted to face Fulham in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

Everton aim to give their Premier League relegation woes a lift when they welcome Fulham to Goodison Park today (15.00 BST).

The Toffees are winless in their past three games which has left them 17th in the table and only above the drop zone because of goal difference.

However, draws against Chelsea and Tottenham were indeed decent results before the 2-0 loss at Manchester United last weekend.

And a return to home comforts will be relished by Sean Dyche and his squad as they face a Fulham outfit who’ve lost their previous five games.

Seamus Coleman has been ruled out of action for Everton because of a hamstring injury while Abdoulaye Doucoure is serving the second of a three-match suspension.

Dyche has decisions to make when selecting his team while it’s unclear if Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be back involved for the first time in 10 games.

With all that in mind, here’s the Everton starting line-up were predict.

1 . MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 08: Everton manager Sean Dyche reacts on the sidelines during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton FC at Old Trafford on April 08, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Everton boss Sean Dyche. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

2 . GK - Jordan Pickford Produced a stunning performance against United and he’ll hope to not be as busy.

3 . RB - Ben Godfrey Seamus Coleman is injured and Dyche hinted that Nathan Patterson may not be quite ready to start. The obvious solution is to switch Godfrey from the left-hand side.

4 . CB - Michael Keane Set to remain in defence despite the raft of chances conceded at United.