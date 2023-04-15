Register
Everton predicted starting line-up vs Fulham - as Nathan Patterson call made - gallery

Everton team predicted to face Fulham in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 15th Apr 2023, 08:38 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 09:17 BST

Everton aim to give their Premier League relegation woes a lift when they welcome Fulham to Goodison Park today (15.00 BST).

The Toffees are winless in their past three games which has left them 17th in the table and only above the drop zone because of goal difference.

However, draws against Chelsea and Tottenham were indeed decent results before the 2-0 loss at Manchester United last weekend.

And a return to home comforts will be relished by Sean Dyche and his squad as they face a Fulham outfit who’ve lost their previous five games.

Seamus Coleman has been ruled out of action for Everton because of a hamstring injury while Abdoulaye Doucoure is serving the second of a three-match suspension.

Dyche has decisions to make when selecting his team while it’s unclear if Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be back involved for the first time in 10 games.

With all that in mind, here’s the Everton starting line-up were predict.

Everton boss Sean Dyche. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Produced a stunning performance against United and he’ll hope to not be as busy.

Seamus Coleman is injured and Dyche hinted that Nathan Patterson may not be quite ready to start. The obvious solution is to switch Godfrey from the left-hand side.

Set to remain in defence despite the raft of chances conceded at United.

