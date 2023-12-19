Everton team predicted to face Fulham in the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Goodison Park.

Everton have the chance to take a giant leap towards a Wembley appearance when they face Fulham in the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Goodison Park (19.45 GMT).

The Toffees haven't made an appearance at the national stadium since a heartbreaking FA Cup semi-final loss to Manchester United in 2016. Since then, there have been plenty of ups and downs at the club - including two Premier League relegation battles.

This season has been eventful, to say the least. Everton were hit with a 10-point deduction by the Premier League for breaching financial rules. And while the club have appealed, Sean Dyche's side have already wiped out that punishment after four successive victories - most recently a 2-0 triumph over Burnley.

Now the Blues turn their attention to cup action against Fulham. The Cottagers earned a 1-0 win at Goodison on the opening day of the season, although Everton's results have turned markedly since then.

The Toffees do have some injury problems heading into the tie, with Dyche admitting his squad is currently stretched. With that in mind, here's the Everton team predicted to face Fulham.

1 . BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, arrives prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Everton FC at Turf Moor on December 16, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

2 . GK - Jordan Pickford The England No.1 has kept four successive clean sheets and will be desperate for five.

3 . RWB - Nathan Patterson The Scotland international has a real chance to finally nail down a spot in Dyche's side.