Everton predicted starting line-up vs Ipswich Town - as David Moyes makes four changes
Everton play their penultimate game at Goodison Park when they face Ipswich Town today (3pm BST).
The Toffees are hoping to give supporters plenty to cheer about, with many likely heading to the Grand Old Lady for the final time. And Moyes has demanded that Everton finish the season strongly with four games remaining.
The Blues head into the clash against Ipswich, already relegated from the Premier League, against the backdrop of successive defeats to Manchester City and Chelsea. But Everton have come to the end of a highly difficult run of fixtures and will be looking to bounce back.
Moyes will want to see improvements from the 1-0 loss at Chelsea, admitting that the first half was not good enough before things improved when the substitutes were introduced.
Ahead of the clash, here’s the Everton team predicted.
GK - Jordan Pickford
The Everton keeper would relish another clean sheet, having recorded 10 so far. He still has an outside chance of claiming the Golden Glove.
RB - Ashley Young
The veteran 39-year-old was praised for his performance off the bench against Chelsea. While Moyes may want to have another look at Nathan Patterson, Everton want to win and could opt for experience.
CB - Jake O'Brien
The Republic of Ireland international did well against Chelsea in his natural and has another chance to impress.
CB - Jarrad Branthwaite
Hit his peak in the past several months and will be relishing a battle with Ipswich's talisman Liam Delap.
LB - Vitalii Mykolenko
The Ukraine international has improved under Moyes, with his attacking play increasing. Very much undisputed first choice.
RM - Dwight McNeil
Made four appearances off the bench after his injury. That would suggest that McNeil is ready to feature from the outset and he will certainly improve set-piece prowess.
CM - Idrissa Gana Gueye
There has arguably not been a more important player at Everton this season. Supporters will be hoping he does not walk away on a free transfer.
CM - Abdoulaye Doucoure
Generally played in the No.10 role under Moyes but he could be dropped back into a deeper role so other players can be assessed.
LM - Iliman Ndiaye
Everton's talisman has been somewhat subdued in the past few games but he should see plenty more of the ball in this game.
AM - Charly Alcaraz
There is no obligation to buy the on-loan Flamengo man if he starts anymore games for Everton. It means that Moyes can have a proper look at Alcaraz and make a judgement ahead of the summer.
ST - Youssef Chermiti
The 20-year-old has endured injury problems throughout the season but Moyes has previously said that Chermiti will get his chance. It makes more sense than starting Beto or Armando Broja.
Subs
Virginia, Patterson, Coleman, Iroegbunam, Garner, Harrison, Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Broja.
