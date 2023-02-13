Everton team to face Liverpool in the Merseyside derby predicted.

Everton head into one of the biggest games of their season when they travel to Liverpool tonight (20.00 GMT).

The 242nd Merseyside derby takes place at Anfield with both outfits enduring difficult campaigns.

The Toffees find themselves in a Premier League relegation scrap for a second straight season. After narrowly avoiding the drop last term, Everton sit 18th in the table and have a battle to save their top-flight status.

But the arrival as Sean Dyche as manager has given the Blues a significant fillip. Dyche couldn’t have asked for a better start as Everton earned a huge 1-0 victory over leaders Arsenal at Goodison Park last week.

Now they face their bitter rivals Liverpool, who are out of sorts themselves this campaign.

For the trip to Anfield, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a big doubt because of a hamstring injury. Still, Everton will be plenty confident they can get a result if they deliver the same sort of performance as they did against Arsenal.

Here’s the Everton team we predict to face Liverpool.

GK - Jordan Pickford The goalkeeper had a relatively comfortable afternoon against Arsenal. He may be busier at Anfield but has displayed his quality consistently this season.

RB - Seamus Coleman Everton's skipper showed all of his nous and know-how to nullify Gabriel Martinelli last week and Liverpool's forwards may face similar problems.

CB - James Tarkowski The England international will be hoping to contribute in both boxes like he did when netting the winner against Arsenal.

CB - Conor Coady The on-loan Wolves defender came through Liverpool's ranks but his veins very much run blue now.