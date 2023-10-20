Register
Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Everton predicted line-up vs Liverpool - as four players make Merseyside derby debuts - gallery

Everton team predicted to face Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at Anfield.

By Will Rooney
Published 20th Oct 2023, 07:11 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 07:46 BST

Everton return to action after the international break - and face one of their biggest games of the 2023-24 season.

The Toffees make the short trip across Stanley Park to go head-to-head against Liverpool at Anfield (12.30 BST). And while it’s a fixture that Everton have struggled in down the years - having won just twice away to their bitter rivals since 1999.

Still, Sean Dyche’s side have won three of their past four games in all competitions and cruised to a comprehensive 3-0 victory against AFC Bournemouth last time out.

Dyche is under no illusions of the task the Blues face against a Liverpool side who have lost just once all campaign. But the Everton boss has insisted that his troops are in a ‘good place’ and have to have the belief a result can be yielded.

The Toffees will welcome back Idrissa Gana Gueye into the squad, while options are looking much stronger than at the beginning of the season. Dyche will be weighing up the team he thinks can pull off an upset against Liverpool and here’s how we predict Everton will line-up.

Kept successive clean sheets and the England No.1 will know he’ll likely be called into action several times.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford

Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Dyche will want as much experience and nous in his team as possible, so that’s why Young may keep his spot over Nathan Patterson. A first Merseyside derby for the veteran.

2. RB - Ashley Young

Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Image

Went agonisingly close to opening the scoring in this fixture last season and must again carry a threat from set-pieces - as well as doing his work defensively.

3. CB - James Tarkowski

Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Image

The England under-21 international has been in magnificent form this season. Now he’s set for a big test in his first derby.

4. CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

