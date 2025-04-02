David Moyes, Manager of Everton, acknowledges the fans after the Premier League match between Everton FC and West Ham United FC at Goodison Park on March 15, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton team predicted to face Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at Anfield.

Everton will travel across Stanley Park for the final time when they face Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at Anfied.

Just 983 metres separate the bitter foes’ respective stadiums. However, that distance will increase when Everton move to their new ground at Bramley-Moore Dock next season.

The final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park less than two months proved to be a firecracker. Everton’s 97th-minute equaliser earned them a deserved 2-2 draw, with a melee ensuing after the full-time whistle.

The stalemate was part of an outstanding nine-match unbeaten run that the Blues are currently on. David Moyes’ return as manager in January has proven pivotal, with Everton’s fears of relegation allayed. They are now 17 points above the drop zone after a 1-1 draw against West Ham before the international break and head into the Liverpool clash with no pressure on them.

Moyes has admitted he is rankled by the fact he has never won at Anfield in 21 visits. Given that the Reds are on track to claim the league title, Evertonians would relish handing their fierce rivals a blow.

The injury situation is improving for the Blues, with Iliman Ndiaye and Dwight McNeil back in training. However, decisions need to be made on both along with Vitalii Mykolenko, who suffered a thigh issue while representing Ukraine.

With everything in mind, here’s the Everton team predicted.

GK - Jordan Pickford

The England No.1 will know that he could be in for a busy evening and will have to be at his best.

RB - Jake O’Brien

Been a revolution since Moyes’ return as manager. O’Brien has been defensively sound although he will be in for a tough battle against either Cody Gakpo or Luis Diaz. After two goals in three games, he will also carry a threat from set-pieces.

CB - James Tarkowski

Thundered home the volley in the previous derby and Everton’s vice-captain has been back the levels expected in recent months after a tough start to the season.

CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

The 22-year-old would have rightly been irked he missed out on an England call-up and will be determined to show Thomas Tuchel what he is capable of.

LB - Ashley Young

Mykolenko might not be risked for the greater good of the rest of the season so it could be 39-year-old Young who has the task of trying to quell Mo Salah.

RM - Jack Harrison

The on-loan Leeds United winger has been challenged to contribute more in the final third but it could be his tracking back that is more important in this game.

CM - Idrissa Gana Gueye

There are few midfielders in the Premier League who have been in better form. Gueye’s energy and tenacity will be crucial once again and it’s understandable why his contractual situation is being discussed.

CM - James Garner

The former England under-21 international has looked good since his return from injury. Coming from Manchester United’s academy, he has double the incentive in a bid for victory.

LW - Charly Alcaraz

The Flamengo loanee is about to experience his first derby. He’s better centrally but can help load the midfield and carries a threat when the ball is at his feet. His feisty style should see him up for the battle.

AM - Abdoulaye Doucoure

Often splits opinion but Everton’s record with Doucoure in the team cannot be denied. His energy and pressing to not let Liverpool settle from the back will be pivotal.

ST - Beto

The Guinea-Bissau international has competition for his place now Youssef Chermiti and Armando Broja are back fit. Chermiti did particularly well against West Ham but Beto has enough recent credit in the bank to keep his spot.

Subs

Virginia, Coleman, Patterson, Keane, Mykolenko, Iroegbunam, Ndiaye, Broja, Chermiti.