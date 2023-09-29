Everton team predicted to fave Luton Town in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

Everton go in search of their first home victory of the season when they welcome Luton Town to Goodison Park tomorrow (15.00 BST).

And the Toffees should be feeling confident about picking up a result at L4 after successive victories. Having taken just one point from their opening six matches, Sean Dyche’s men got off the mark with a 3-1 win at Brentford in thr Premier League last weekend.

Then earlier this week, another impressive display on the road yielded a 2-1 triumph against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup. Now the challenge for Everton is to convert that form at Goodison.

They face a Luton side who have picked up just one point since promotion to the top flight and were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by League One Exeter. Dyche’s squad is looking as healthy as its ever done during his time as manager and he has options to select from.

There will be no headache as the it’s the scenario covets and here’s how we predict Everton line-up.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford Still awaits a clean sheet this season but was top class at Villa.

2 . LB - Ashley Young Likely to be playing in either full-back role but with Vitalii Mykolenko a doubt, it may be the left-hand side. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

3 . James Tarkowski - Will continue to skipper Everton and provide the leadership required.