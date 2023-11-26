Register
Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Tom Dulat/Getty Images
Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Everton predicted starting line-up vs Man Utd - as Ashley Young decision made - gallery

Everton team predicted to face Man Utd in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

By Will Rooney
Published 26th Nov 2023, 09:15 GMT
Updated 26th Nov 2023, 09:27 GMT

Everton return to action when they welcome Manchester United to Goodison Park today (16.30 GMT) - and a white-hot atmosphere is expected.

It turned out to be an eventful international break for the Toffees as they were hit with a 10-point deduction by the Premier League for breaching profit and sustainability rules. Everyone at the club and the fan base have been shocked by the punishment, which is unprecedented.

Everton had shown clear signs they could avoid a third successive relegation battle after a 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace. Now they have tumbled to 19th and have a task of survival - especially if their points deduction does not get lightened following an appeal.

Still, the Blues will feel fired up by the news and face a United side who have had their own problems on the pitch this campaign.

Ahead of kick-off, here's the Everton team predicted to face United.

The Everton keeper will be fired up plenty for the clash against the backdrop of the seismic news.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford

The Everton keeper will be fired up plenty for the clash against the backdrop of the seismic news.

Ahead of Nathan Patterson in the pecking order and he'll be wanting a victory against his former club more than most.

2. RB - Ashley Young

Ahead of Nathan Patterson in the pecking order and he'll be wanting a victory against his former club more than most.

The vice-captain has been in excellent form and will need another big display.

3. CB - James Tarkowski

The vice-captain has been in excellent form and will need another big display.

The 21-year-old is reportedly courted by United. This is another chance to show everyone how good he is.

4. CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

The 21-year-old is reportedly courted by United. This is another chance to show everyone how good he is.

