Everton team predicted to face Man Utd in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

Everton return to action when they welcome Manchester United to Goodison Park today (16.30 GMT) - and a white-hot atmosphere is expected.

It turned out to be an eventful international break for the Toffees as they were hit with a 10-point deduction by the Premier League for breaching profit and sustainability rules. Everyone at the club and the fan base have been shocked by the punishment, which is unprecedented.

Everton had shown clear signs they could avoid a third successive relegation battle after a 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace. Now they have tumbled to 19th and have a task of survival - especially if their points deduction does not get lightened following an appeal.

Still, the Blues will feel fired up by the news and face a United side who have had their own problems on the pitch this campaign.

Ahead of kick-off, here's the Everton team predicted to face United.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford The Everton keeper will be fired up plenty for the clash against the backdrop of the seismic news.

2 . RB - Ashley Young Ahead of Nathan Patterson in the pecking order and he'll be wanting a victory against his former club more than most.

3 . CB - James Tarkowski The vice-captain has been in excellent form and will need another big display.