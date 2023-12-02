Everton team predicted to face Forest in the Premier League at the City Ground.

Everton look to give their survival chances a lift when they travel to Nottingham Forest today (17.30 GMT).

The Toffees find themselves in another scrap after being hit with a 10-point deduction by the Premier League for a breach of profit and sustainability rules. However, Everton have indeed lodged an appeal against the unprecedented punishment and will look for the case to be heard again.

In the meantime, Sean Dyche and his backroom staff are preparing for the worst - which is the points docking remaining as it is. Having been eight points clear of the drop zone, Everton now find themselves five points adrift after a 3-0 loss to Manchester United last weekend.

However, the Blues have impressed on their travels this season and have so far picked up 10 points from six matches. Forest, meanwhile, are in a sticky patch after winning just one of their previous nine games.

Dyche does have some injury issues heading to the City Ground, though. Amadou Onana is struggling with a calf injury while Dominic Calvert-Lewin is touch and go to feature. The Everton boss may also look to rejig his team from the reverse against United.

With all that in mind, here's the Everton team predicted to face Forest.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford The Everton keeper will have been disappointed he shipped three against United.

2 . RB - Nathan Patterson Ashley Young has had his struggles of late so it could be time to give Patterson a sustained run.

3 . CB - James Tarkowski The vice-captain is one of the first names on the team sheet and can be a threat in the Forest box.

4 . CB - Jarrad Branthwaite The 21-year-old gave a good account of himself against United and continues his upward trajectory.