Everton go in search of their first points of the 2023-24 Premier League season when they travel to Sheffield United tomorrow (12.30 BST).

The Toffees have lost all three of their opening matches - which has caused a pang of concern among some supporters. After successive relegation battles, sections of fans are already concerned another dogfight could ensure this term.

And their fears were not exactly allayed after just sneaking past Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup second round with a 2-1 comeback win. A goal on debut from Beto, who arrived from Udinese, and a first goal from Arnanut Danjuma ensured Sean Dyche's side's blushes were spared against the Football League's basement team.

Dyche must now weigh up whether to hand Beto his bow in the Premier League. Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed last weekend's 1-0 loss to Wolves with a facial injury but is touch and go to feature.

Everton's team could also be dictated by their transfer deadline day activity, with Alex Iwobi expected to complete a departure to Fulham. With that in mind, here's the starting line-up that could face Sheffield United, who have also lost their first three games.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford Will be frustrated to have yet to keep a clean sheet in four matches this season

2 . RB - Nathan Patterson Come under some scrutiny so far this season but likely to remain in the role for now.

3 . CB - James Tarkowski Given a rest in the Carabao Cuo during midweek and is set to skipper Everton having been made vice-captain in the summer.

4 . CB - Jarrad Branthwaite Oozed plenty of coolness on the ball against Wolves and should be given another chance.