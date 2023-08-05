Register
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Everton predicted starting line-up vs Sporting CP - as youngster gets big chance - gallery

Everton team that could face Sporting Lisbon at Goodison Park predicted.

By Will Rooney
Published 5th Aug 2023, 08:30 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 08:43 BST

Everton play their final pre-season friendly of the summer when they welcome Sporting CP to Goodison Park today (15.00 BST).

The Toffees’ final dress rehersal before they bring the curtain up on the 2023-24 Premier League season next week against Fulham is set to be a decent test.

So far this summer, Sean Dyche’s side are unbeaten in four friendly fixtures. They have earned victories over Stade Nyonnais, Wigan Athletic and Stoke City as well as drawing against Bolton Wanderers and most recently AC Monza.

A lack of goals in those games have been a concern, with Everton netting just six times in total.

But in terms of availability, the Blues are starting to look healthier. Dominic Calvert-Lewin made his first outing of the summer against Monza as Everton carefully manage his fitness, while Vitalii Mykolenko also featured having had an injury.

For the visit of Sporting, who finished fourth in the Primeira Liga last term, Dwight McNeil and Arnaut Danjuma are fitness doubts.

Regardless, plenty will be hoping to catch Dyche’s eye and thrust themselves into his plans for the opening fixture of the new campaign.

Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

1. TRANMERE, ENGLAND - JULY 22: Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton looks on during the pre-season friendly match between Tranmere Rovers and Everton XI at Prenton Park on July 22, 2023 in Tranmere, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

The England No.1 will be hoping for a clean sheet heading into the new season.

2. GK - Jordan Pickford

The England No.1 will be hoping for a clean sheet heading into the new season. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Switched to the number-two jersey for the season and has done well during the summer overall.

3. RB - Nathan Patterson

Switched to the number-two jersey for the season and has done well during the summer overall.

Played in every pre-season game so far and seemingly been handed the vice-captaincy.

4. CB - James Tarkowski

Played in every pre-season game so far and seemingly been handed the vice-captaincy. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Premier LeagueWigan AthleticSean Dyche