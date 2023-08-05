Everton play their final pre-season friendly of the summer when they welcome Sporting CP to Goodison Park today (15.00 BST).

The Toffees’ final dress rehersal before they bring the curtain up on the 2023-24 Premier League season next week against Fulham is set to be a decent test.

So far this summer, Sean Dyche’s side are unbeaten in four friendly fixtures. They have earned victories over Stade Nyonnais, Wigan Athletic and Stoke City as well as drawing against Bolton Wanderers and most recently AC Monza.

A lack of goals in those games have been a concern, with Everton netting just six times in total.

But in terms of availability, the Blues are starting to look healthier. Dominic Calvert-Lewin made his first outing of the summer against Monza as Everton carefully manage his fitness, while Vitalii Mykolenko also featured having had an injury.

For the visit of Sporting, who finished fourth in the Primeira Liga last term, Dwight McNeil and Arnaut Danjuma are fitness doubts.

Regardless, plenty will be hoping to catch Dyche’s eye and thrust themselves into his plans for the opening fixture of the new campaign.

1 . TRANMERE, ENGLAND - JULY 22: Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton looks on during the pre-season friendly match between Tranmere Rovers and Everton XI at Prenton Park on July 22, 2023 in Tranmere, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

2 . GK - Jordan Pickford The England No.1 will be hoping for a clean sheet heading into the new season. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

3 . RB - Nathan Patterson Switched to the number-two jersey for the season and has done well during the summer overall.

4 . CB - James Tarkowski Played in every pre-season game so far and seemingly been handed the vice-captaincy. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images