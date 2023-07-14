Everton predicted starting line-up vs Stade Nyonnais as four youngsters feature
Everton possible starting line-up for the pre-season friendly against Stade Nyonnais.
Everton open their pre-season friendly campaign this afternoon when they face Stade Nyonnais (17.00 BST).
The Toffees bring the curtain down on their training camp in Switzerland, having been in the Alps since Monday.
It’s proven to be a productive week for Sean Dyche’s side, who are aiming to hit the ground running when the 2023-24 campaign starts. Everton have been in Premier League relegation battles for the past two seasons and will be determined not to be in such a precarious position again.
For the trip to Switzerland, Seamus Coleman was left on Merseyside as he continued his rehabilitation from a knee injury while Vitalii Mykolenko, Mason Holgate and Jean-Philippe Gbamin all have setbacks.
The Blues are also being cautious with Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s fitness given the issues he’s endured over the past two campaigns.
The match against Nyonnais, who play in the second tier of the Swiss league, will be all about fitness for Dyche’s troops and most are likely to feature for at least 45 minutes. But fans will still be looking forward to seeing Everton back in action and we’ve taken a look at who could start.