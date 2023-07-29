Everton continue their pre-season campaign with a trip to Stoke City today (15.00 BST).

The Toffees have so far played three friendlies this summer - and are unbeaten. Sean Dyche’s side racked up wins against Stade Nyonaiss and Wigan Athletic before being held to a goalless draw against Bolton Wanderers earlier this week.

But with the 2023-24 Premier League campaign just two weeks away, Everton are likely to start cranking up their preparations. They now face their stiffest test to date against Championship outfit Stoke at the bet365 Stadium.

The Blue’ options have been boosted by the returns of James Garner, Jarrad Branthwaite and Demarai Gray after their international exploits. Meanwhile, new signing Arnaut Danjuma is expected to be involved after signing on a season-long loan from Villarreal last month.

With all that in mind, here’s the possible Everton team that could feature.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford The England No.1 sat out against Bolton and you’d think he will feature here. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

2 . RB - Nathan Patterson Came off at half-time against Bolton so should be fresh enough to play. James Garner is also an option. Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

3 . CB - James Tarkowski Played in every pre-season game so far and there seems no reason why he won’t here. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

4 . CB - Jarrad Branthwaite Michael Keane has played more than any other player so far in pre-season. However, Dyche may want a first glimpse of Branthwaite after helping England to Euro under-21s glory and on the back of a fine loan spell at PSV Eindhoven. Photo: Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images