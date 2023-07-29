Everton predicted starting line-up vs Stoke - as exciting attacking decisions made - gallery
Everton team predicted for the pre-season friendly against Stoke City.
Everton continue their pre-season campaign with a trip to Stoke City today (15.00 BST).
The Toffees have so far played three friendlies this summer - and are unbeaten. Sean Dyche’s side racked up wins against Stade Nyonaiss and Wigan Athletic before being held to a goalless draw against Bolton Wanderers earlier this week.
But with the 2023-24 Premier League campaign just two weeks away, Everton are likely to start cranking up their preparations. They now face their stiffest test to date against Championship outfit Stoke at the bet365 Stadium.
The Blue’ options have been boosted by the returns of James Garner, Jarrad Branthwaite and Demarai Gray after their international exploits. Meanwhile, new signing Arnaut Danjuma is expected to be involved after signing on a season-long loan from Villarreal last month.
With all that in mind, here’s the possible Everton team that could feature.