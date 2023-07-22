Everton play their first pre-season friendly of the summer on these shores when they travel to Wigan Athletic today (14.00 BST).

The Toffees have been back to action for more than two weeks now and have returned from their training camp in Evian-les-Bains, France.

That culminated in a 2-1 win against Swiss second-tier side Stade Nyonaiss although the game was little more than a training excercise.

But Sean Dyche will be hoping to see a step up from his side against League One outfit Wigan, with the 2023-24 Premier League season starting in three weeks’ time.

Pre-season can often be guesswork but here’s the potential starting line-up that Dyche could name.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford Given an extended break after representing and didn’t feature against Nyon but may make his return. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

2 . RB - Nathan Patterson Started on the left flan against Nyon but may be switched to his favoured role. Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

3 . CB — James Tarkowski James Tarkowski was ever-present for Everton in the league last season and was solid in the previous friendly.

4 . LB - Ashley Young Vitalii Mykolenko may not be fit enough to feature still so a debut for the versatile summer signing could be in the offing. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

