Everton predicted starting line-up vs Wigan Athletic - as two youngsters feature - gallery
Everton potential team to face Wigan Athletic in a pre-season friendly clash.
Everton play their first pre-season friendly of the summer on these shores when they travel to Wigan Athletic today (14.00 BST).
The Toffees have been back to action for more than two weeks now and have returned from their training camp in Evian-les-Bains, France.
That culminated in a 2-1 win against Swiss second-tier side Stade Nyonaiss although the game was little more than a training excercise.
But Sean Dyche will be hoping to see a step up from his side against League One outfit Wigan, with the 2023-24 Premier League season starting in three weeks’ time.
Pre-season can often be guesswork but here’s the potential starting line-up that Dyche could name.