Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty ImagesEverton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Everton predicted starting line-up vs Wigan Athletic - as two youngsters feature - gallery

Everton potential team to face Wigan Athletic in a pre-season friendly clash.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 08:02 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 08:10 BST

Everton play their first pre-season friendly of the summer on these shores when they travel to Wigan Athletic today (14.00 BST).

The Toffees have been back to action for more than two weeks now and have returned from their training camp in Evian-les-Bains, France.

That culminated in a 2-1 win against Swiss second-tier side Stade Nyonaiss although the game was little more than a training excercise.

But Sean Dyche will be hoping to see a step up from his side against League One outfit Wigan, with the 2023-24 Premier League season starting in three weeks’ time.

Pre-season can often be guesswork but here’s the potential starting line-up that Dyche could name.

Given an extended break after representing and didn’t feature against Nyon but may make his return.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford

Started on the left flan against Nyon but may be switched to his favoured role.

2. RB - Nathan Patterson

James Tarkowski was ever-present for Everton in the league last season and was solid in the previous friendly.

3. CB — James Tarkowski

Vitalii Mykolenko may not be fit enough to feature still so a debut for the versatile summer signing could be in the offing.

4. LB - Ashley Young

