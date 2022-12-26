Everton team predicted to face Wolves in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

Everton’s 2022-23 season recommences this afternoon when they face Wolves at Goodison Park in the Premier League (15.00 GMT).

The Toffees will be aiming to climb the table after the restart as they sit a disappointing 17th in the table.

Indeed, Frank Lampard has been hard at work with his squad during the break for the World Cup. Now he’ll be hoping to see improvements - especially in the attacking areas.

For the visit of Wolves, key defender Conor Coady is ruled out. Coady is on loan from Wolves and does not have permission to play.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is also a doubt, with Lampard admitting it’s going to be tight whether the striker is available. James Garner (back) and Andros Townsned (knee) and ruled out.

With that in mind, he’s the Everton team we predict to face Wolves.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford Comes back to Everton after once again starring for England at a major tournament. Should be full of confidence.

2. RB - Nathan Patterson The Scot started the season in great form before suffering an ankle injury. He'll be hoping to hit similar heights.

3. CB - James Tarkowski The colossal defender will have even more responsibility with Coady unavailable.

4. CB - Mason Holgate Lampard has options to replace Coady and it might just be Holgate who gets the nod. He's not had a long-term issue like Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina, while Holgate has been ahead of Michael Keane in the pecking order.