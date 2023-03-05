Everton predicted line-up to face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Everton have a huge clash in their Premier League relegation battle when they travel to Nottingham Forest today (14.00 GMT).

The Toffees remain in the bottom three but a win at the City Ground will see them move up to 16th - after Leeds United and West Ham United both lost yesterday.

But Sean Dyche knows his troops will have to improve on their travels after a 4-0 loss to leaders Arsenal earlier this week.

Everton have won just one home all season - and three in total since the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

Dyche may be weighing up changes to his side that will face Forest, although he’ll again be without hamstrung Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Here’s the Everton team we predict to face Steve Cooper’s men.

1 . LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 01: Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on March 01, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) Everton boss Sean Dyche. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . GK - Jordan Pickford The England No.1 stopper would have been so frustrated to have conceded four goals at Arsenal. Photo Sales

3 . RB - Seamus Coleman Been playing with a minor knee injury, which underlines his character. Photo Sales

4 . CB - Conor Coady The on-loan Wolves defender was benched against Arsenal. However, Michael Keane didn’t cover himself in glory so Coady may return. Photo Sales