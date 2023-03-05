Everton predicted starting line-up gallery vs Nottingham Forest - with more changes in defence
Everton have a huge clash in their Premier League relegation battle when they travel to Nottingham Forest today (14.00 GMT).
The Toffees remain in the bottom three but a win at the City Ground will see them move up to 16th - after Leeds United and West Ham United both lost yesterday.
But Sean Dyche knows his troops will have to improve on their travels after a 4-0 loss to leaders Arsenal earlier this week.
Everton have won just one home all season - and three in total since the start of the 2021-22 campaign.
Dyche may be weighing up changes to his side that will face Forest, although he’ll again be without hamstrung Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
