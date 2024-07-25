Everton play their second pre-season friendly of the summer as they make the trip to Salford City on Saturday (15.00 GMT).
The Toffees are back from their trip to the Republic of Ireland, which culminated with a 3-3 draw against Sligo Rovers.
While the result may look disappointing on paper, it was more of a run-out to build match fitness. There were 22 players who played 45 minutes each, while Sean Dyche revealed that his squad had covered 13.5km in training the day before.
Everton now face League Two side Salford at the Peninsula Stadium as Dyche will hope his troops take another step forward ahead of the Premier League curtain-raiser against Brighton on August 17.
The Toffees were missing Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski, Vitalli Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson against Sligo because of injury. It will be interesting if any make a return and whether the Blues make changes.
Ahead of the game, we’ve decided to have a go at predicting the Everton starting line-up that Dyche could name.
