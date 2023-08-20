Register
Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty ImagesEverton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
Everton starting line-up predicted vs Aston Villa - as Neal Maupay call made - gallery

Everton team that could face Aston Villa in the Premier League.

By Will Rooney
Published 20th Aug 2023, 09:08 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2023, 09:22 BST

Everton prepare for their first away game of the 2023-24 season when they face Aston Villa today (14.00).

Sean Dyche will be without several players at Villa Park - including new signing Jack Harrison (hip), Dwight McNeil (ankle) and Demarai Gray (fitness).

Dominic Calvert-Lewin should be fine to be in the squad, at least, but it remains to be seen whether the striker will feature from the outset.

Ahead of the game, here’s a look at how Everton could line-up.

Will be frustrated he didn’t collect a clean sheet last week and could be fairly busy against Villa.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford

Will be frustrated he didn't collect a clean sheet last week and could be fairly busy against Villa.

Performance against Fulham came in for scrutiny from some sections of fans but it’s easy to forget he’s still inexperienced in terms of the Premier League.

2. RB - Nathan Patterson

Performance against Fulham came in for scrutiny from some sections of fans but it's easy to forget he's still inexperienced in terms of the Premier League.

Dyche seems to have settled on his old Burnley defensive partnership for now.

3. CB - Michael Keane

Dyche seems to have settled on his old Burnley defensive partnership for now.

Will lead Everton out again in Seamus Coleman’s absence.

4. CB - James Tarkowksi

Will lead Everton out again in Seamus Coleman's absence.

