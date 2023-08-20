Everton team that could face Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Everton prepare for their first away game of the 2023-24 season when they face Aston Villa today (14.00).

Sean Dyche will be without several players at Villa Park - including new signing Jack Harrison (hip), Dwight McNeil (ankle) and Demarai Gray (fitness).

Dominic Calvert-Lewin should be fine to be in the squad, at least, but it remains to be seen whether the striker will feature from the outset.

Ahead of the game, here’s a look at how Everton could line-up.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford Will be frustrated he didn’t collect a clean sheet last week and could be fairly busy against Villa. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

2 . RB - Nathan Patterson Performance against Fulham came in for scrutiny from some sections of fans but it’s easy to forget he’s still inexperienced in terms of the Premier League. Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

3 . CB - Michael Keane Dyche seems to have settled on his old Burnley defensive partnership for now. Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images