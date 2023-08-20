Everton starting line-up predicted vs Aston Villa - as Neal Maupay call made - gallery
Everton team that could face Aston Villa in the Premier League.
Everton prepare for their first away game of the 2023-24 season when they face Aston Villa today (14.00).
Sean Dyche will be without several players at Villa Park - including new signing Jack Harrison (hip), Dwight McNeil (ankle) and Demarai Gray (fitness).
Dominic Calvert-Lewin should be fine to be in the squad, at least, but it remains to be seen whether the striker will feature from the outset.
Ahead of the game, here’s a look at how Everton could line-up.
