Everton predicted team to face Manchester United in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

Everton can put the pressure on their Premier League relegation rivals when they face Manchester United at Old Trafford tomorrow (12.30 BST).

The Toffees are one of eight sides in a scrap to avoid the drop this season. It’s a razor-thin battle at the bottom and every point will count.

Certainly, Everton’s 1-1 draw against Tottenham earlier this week could prove pivotal. Michael Keane’s unstoppable 90th-minute equaliser moved the Blues out of the bottom three and up to 16th.

And another point against United will move Sean Dyche’s side further clear of the relegation zone before the likes of Bournemouth, Leicester and Nottingham Forest are in action. The Everton boss is well aware how difficult the challenge will be to get a result against the Reds Devils but the visitors are four games unbeaten and confidence is ever-growing.

However, Dyche will be without Abdoulaye Doucoure after he was sent off against Tottenham for taking a swipe at Harry Kane. The midfielder has enjoyed a revival since Dyche took their reins and will be a miss.

It also remains to be seen whether Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) will return.

With that in mind, here’s the Everton team we predict to face United.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford Will have to be on his mettle to keep out a potent United attack.

2 . RB - Seamus Coleman Been in superb form and will aim to shackle Marcus Rashford.

3 . CB - Michael Keane In a fantastic moment after his Spurs equaliser. Heads back to his former club.

4 . CB - James Tarkowski Dyche has helped bring the best back out of the defender.