Everton team predicted to face Southampton in the Carabao Cup third round.

Everton are aiming to advance into the next stage of the Carabao Cup when they face Southampton in the third round at Goodison Park (19.4 BST).

The Toffees have endured a difficult start to the Premier League season. After four games, Sean Dyche’s side have failed to pick up a single point. That is despite leading their previous two fixtures by two goals before suffering 3-2 defeats by AFC Bournemouth and Aston Villa.

Pressure has ramped up on Dyche somewhat, although the Everton boss has credit in the bank after keeping the club in the top flight in the past two seasons. Now the Blues’ head turns to the Carabao Cup and they’ll face the only other Premier League side yet to gain a point this term in newly-promoted Southampton.

Dyche has admitted he’ll make some changes to his squad, with Jarrad Branthwaite and Nathan Patterson still injured while Mykolenko was forced off at Villa. With everything in mind, here’s the Everton team predicted to face the Saints.

GK - Jordan Pickford

Will be as frustrated as anyone to have shipped 13 goals already this season. A confidence-booster is needed so he may not be rotated for Joao Virginia.

RB - Roman Dixon

Everton have problems in the full-back area with Patterson absent and Coleman is still doubtful, so Dixon could be given his second start of the season. The 19-year-old did as well as many would have hoped despite a 4-0 loss against Tottenham last month.

CB - Jake O’Brien

Had to be patient since his £17 million arrival fro Lyon. But given that Michael Keane has struggled for form, O’Brien could well have an audition to thrust his way into the line-up if Jarrad Branthwaite continues to be sidelined.

CB - James Tarkowski

Not hit the heights he’s capable of so far this term but he could improve with a new partner. Never missed a game through injury for Everton so won’t need to be rested.

LB - Ashley Young

Mykolenko was forced off with illness against Villa. The Ukraine international may not be risked so it’s likely that Young will deputise.

CM - James Garner

Had to come on at right-back at Villa after Mykolenko’s withdrawal. But Garner’s preferred role is in the middle of the park and he will be keen to impress, having missed the start of the season with a calf injury.

CM - Orel Mangala

Signed for Everton on deadline day from Lyon and was handed a substitute outing at Villa. Mangala is someone who has plenty of Premier League experience from his time at Nottingham Forest.

RW - Jesper Lindstrom

Shown some flashes of his ability after his loan arrival from Napoli. Started in the 3-0 win over Doncaster in the previous round of the Carabao Cup and will want to display what he’s capable of.

AM - Abdoulaye Doucoure

Been a trusted figure under Dyche but has found himself outside the starting XI of late. Doucoure did not come off the bench at Villa so will be fresh.

LW - Jack Harrison

The on-loan Leeds attacker hasn’t had too many chances to operate on the left flank during his time at Goodison, with Dwight McNeil the mainstay. But McNeil could be given a rest and Harrison may be switched flanks.

ST - Beto

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is likely to be handed some respite after netting two goals in as many games. Beto is very much back-up but did score against Doncaster and will want to prove a point, especially with Armando Broja signing on deadline day.