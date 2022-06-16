Everton’s 2022-23 Premier League season fixtures in full.

Everton’s 2022-23 Premier League season fixtures have been announced.

The Toffees kick-off their campaign on Saturday 6 August with a clash against Chelsea at Goodison Park.

It means Frank Lampard will start his first full term as Everton boss against the club he won every trophy possible during his playing days.

The first Merseyside derby against Liverpool takes place on 3 September at Goodison and then at Anfield on 11 February.

Meanwhile, Everton’s final fixture before the break for the World Cup is away to AFC Bournemouth on 12 November.

They play Wolves (home) on Boxing Day, Manchester City (away) on 31 December and Brighton (home) on 2 January.

The Toffees bring the curtain down on their season when they host Bournemouth on Sunday 28 May.

Everton 2022-23 Premier League fixtures in full