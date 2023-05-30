Register
Everton Premier League points under Sean Dyche compared to Leeds, Leicester City & Nottingham Forest - gallery

Where would the Toffees have finished in the Premier League based only on their results under Sean Dyche?

By Georgia Goulding
Published 30th May 2023, 12:34 BST

Everton have survived another relegation scare and have guaranteed their safety, meaning they will play in the Premier League again next season. Sean Dyche’s arrival was undoubtedly the turning point in what was almost a disastrous run for the Toffees, having seriously struggled under Frank Lampard.

The Blues picked up just 15 points under the Chelsea icon and were sat in the relegation zone by the time they sacked him. Luckily, their fortunes eventually changed once Dyche arrived, and while their relegation fight went right down to the final day, it could have been a much different outcome without him.

We’ve put together the Premier League table standings based on the period from when Dyche joined Everton on January 30th, to the last match of the season. See where the Toffees sit in the table compared to Leicester City, Leeds United and other rivals.

44 points

1. 1st — Manchester City (44 points)

44 points

38 points

2. 2nd — Liverpool (38 points)

38 points

36 points

3. 3rd — Manchester United (36 points)

36 points

34 points

4. 4th — Arsenal (34 points)

34 points

