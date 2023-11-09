Everton press conference: Key points including Seamus Coleman, injuries & Crystal Palace threat - gallery
The Everton manager spoke to the media ahead of his side's clash with Crystal Palace this weekend.
Sean Dyche spoke confidently at his press conference ahead of his side's trip to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League this weekend.
It's been a good run of form for the Toffees with five wins in eight games but Palace will provide a difficult test, as they have proven to be a tough side to break down so far this season.
Dyche has a mostly fully fit squad to choose from and doesn't have too much to consider from a selection standpoint, but the game at Selhurst Park is certainly a chance to push on and build on their run.
Following his press conference, LiverpoolWorld has collected all the key talking points including team news, the threat of Palace, Amadou Onana and more.