Everton press conference: Key points including Seamus Coleman, injuries & Crystal Palace threat - gallery

The Everton manager spoke to the media ahead of his side's clash with Crystal Palace this weekend.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 9th Nov 2023, 14:45 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 14:47 GMT

Sean Dyche spoke confidently at his press conference ahead of his side's trip to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League this weekend.

It's been a good run of form for the Toffees with five wins in eight games but Palace will provide a difficult test, as they have proven to be a tough side to break down so far this season.

Dyche has a mostly fully fit squad to choose from and doesn't have too much to consider from a selection standpoint, but the game at Selhurst Park is certainly a chance to push on and build on their run.

Following his press conference, LiverpoolWorld has collected all the key talking points including team news, the threat of Palace, Amadou Onana and more.

"In terms of Seamus, it's important, these games because we want the players to get back to full fitness and full sharpness. It's a game we thought they could get something from. There's also a couple of knocks with Amadou (Onana) and Jarrad (Branthwaite), but we're not expecting too much trouble. (Abdoulaye) Doucoure had a bit of sickness, but they've all been on the grass today, so we're hopeful on them. See how that reacts tomorrow.

1. Seamus Coleman update after U21 appearances

"In terms of Seamus, it's important, these games because we want the players to get back to full fitness and full sharpness. It's a game we thought they could get something from. There's also a couple of knocks with Amadou (Onana) and Jarrad (Branthwaite), but we're not expecting too much trouble. (Abdoulaye) Doucoure had a bit of sickness, but they've all been on the grass today, so we're hopeful on them. See how that reacts tomorrow.

"Terrific fella, always been terrific with me. Speaks very well."

2. Roy Hodgson

"Terrific fella, always been terrific with me. Speaks very well." Photo: Nathan Stirk

"He's done very well. There's still lots of development in him. He defends very well. He's growing all the time, I'm enjoying his performances."

3. Mykolenko form

“He’s done very well. There’s still lots of development in him. He defends very well. He’s growing all the time, I’m enjoying his performances.”

"We've had two this season that haven't been corrected, because of the reasons they can't be corrected. I am still a fan of it, I've got to be honest."

4. VAR

“We’ve had two this season that haven’t been corrected, because of the reasons they can’t be corrected. I am still a fan of it, I've got to be honest."

