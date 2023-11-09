1 . Seamus Coleman update after U21 appearances

"In terms of Seamus, it's important, these games because we want the players to get back to full fitness and full sharpness. It's a game we thought they could get something from. There's also a couple of knocks with Amadou (Onana) and Jarrad (Branthwaite), but we're not expecting too much trouble. (Abdoulaye) Doucoure had a bit of sickness, but they've all been on the grass today, so we're hopeful on them. See how that reacts tomorrow.