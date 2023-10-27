Sean Dyche addressed the media ahead of his side’s trip to face West Ham this weekend as he discussed his relationship with David Moyes, the passing of Bill Kenwright, injury news and more.
Last weekend saw a hugely frustrating Merseyside derby with controversy as they lost out 2-0 to Jurgen Klopp’s side.
Now, they travel to face the Hammers who have been in strong form this season but they currently sit ninth after two defeats in three in all competitions.
Ahead of the game this weekend, Dyche covered a range of topic and LiverpoolWorld was there to record all the main talking points.
1. On Bill Kenwright
“He was always someone who had time for you. He’d always pick the phone up, and wanted to know what was going on. On the human level I thought he was the perfect gentleman and I always enjoyed listening to him.”
Everton's English midfielder #07 Dwight McNeil (L) vies with Liverpool's French defender #05 Ibrahima Konate during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield
“No. I just spoke to Howard [Webb] and made clear my thoughts”.
3. Points deduction
“Whatever the independent commission decide, we have to get on with it. There is so much around Everton, it’s just another one.”
David Moyes, Manager of West Ham United
Dyche accepts he is trying to build his ‘own interpretation’ of Moyes’ Everton within the current squad. Claims that it is always difficult to face a David Moyes side and is looking forward to a catch-up with the West Ham manager.