All the key talking points from the Everton press conference ahead of the Merseyside derby this weekend.

Sean Dyche spoke confidently ahead of the first Merseyside derby of the season in his press conference today.

His side are in good form with three wins in four and boast no new injury concerns ahead of the clash and Liverpool are currently missing quite a few players - which will be a boost for Dyche.

He was in good form as he spoke about his team’s recent form, the Bournemouth win, form of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the feel of a Merseyside derby as well as his past interactions with Jurgen Klopp.

1 . Coleman returns to training ‘Seamus (Coleman) is on the grass with us for the first time, but he’s only had one day, so he needs time obviously after a long period.

2 . Injuries ‘Virtually everyone apart from the longer-term - Dele Alli and Andre (Gomes) - [will be available.’

3 . James Garner form “He is developing into what he is, a very good footballer.”