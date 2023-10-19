Register
Everton press conference: Seamus Coleman boost, injury update, Liverpool verdict - gallery

All the key talking points from the Everton press conference ahead of the Merseyside derby this weekend.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 19th Oct 2023, 15:02 BST

Sean Dyche spoke confidently ahead of the first Merseyside derby of the season in his press conference today.

His side are in good form with three wins in four and boast no new injury concerns ahead of the clash and Liverpool are currently missing quite a few players - which will be a boost for Dyche.

He was in good form as he spoke about his team’s recent form, the Bournemouth win, form of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the feel of a Merseyside derby as well as his past interactions with Jurgen Klopp.

LiverpoolWorld’s was in attendance to cover all the key talking points and quotes.

1. Coleman returns to training

2. Injuries

3. James Garner form

4. Liverpool test

