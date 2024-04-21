Everton provide new 10-word Beto injury update after striker forced to go to hospital
Everton have confirmed that Beto has left hospital after his sickening head blow in the 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.
The striker clashed heads with Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White in stoppage-time of the Goodison Park encounter. Beto received several minutes of treatment before being stretchered off. Everton manager Sean Dyche was as positive as he could be about the former Udinese forward’s condition after the game.
Now Everton have revealed that medical investigations have come back clear. A post on the club’s X account (formerly Twitter) said: “Beto has now left hospital after medical investigations were clear.”
Dyche said on Beto after Everton’s win: “The early signs are good. So far, it’s really positive and we’ve spoken to the medical team. They said he’s coherent, he came around, and he was aware of everything, which is often a good early sign.
“The right people were on the spot, so fair play to the medical team for doing their job’s responsibly and acting very quickly.”
Idrissa Gana Gueye and Dwight McNeil were on target for Everton as they moved five points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.
