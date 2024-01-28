Amadou Onana of Everton receives medical treatment during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Everton and Luton Town at Goodison Park on January 27, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Sean Dyche is hopeful Amadou Onana's knock he suffered in Everton's loss against Luton Town isn't too serious.

The Toffees exited the FA Cup as they were defeated 2-1 by their Premier League relegation rivals. Cauley Woodrow netted a stoppage-time winner for Luton to send Everton out of the historic competition at the fourth-round stage. Jack Harrison had equalised for the hosts in the 55th minute after Vitalii Mykolenko's first-half own goal.

Dyche's thin squad is already stretched, with Abdoulaye Doucoure, Seamus Coleman, Andre Gomes and Dele Alli on the treatment table while Idrissa Gana Gueye is currently representing Senegal at the African Cup of Nations.

Everton have a swift turnaround when they turn their attention back to their Premier League survival battle with a trip to Fulham on Tuesday evening. The Blues will assess the fitness of Onana, who received treatment during the game, at their Finch Farm training ground tomorrow and there is early optimism he can feature at Craven Cottage.

Speaking after the Luton loss, Dyche said: "Hopefully no fresh injuries. Ama got a knock but should be okay. We'll have a roll call tomorrow."

However, Doucoure has been ruled out of the Fulham clash with an ongoing hamstring injury - as well as Tottenham Hotspur's visit to Goodison Park on Saturday week.