'Flared up' - Everton provide Beto injury update as Man Utd absence explained
Everton fell to a 3-0 loss to Man Utd in the Premier League at Goodison Park.
Sean Dyche has explained why Beto was absent for Everton's loss to Manchester United at Goodison Park.
The striker, signed from Udinese in the summer transfer window, was a surprise absence from the Toffees' squad. Everton fell to a 3-0 defeat by United in their first game since being handed a 10-point deduction by the Premier League.
With Everton chasing the game after Alejandro's third-minute opener, Dyche could not call on Beto from the bench as he suffered a knee injury in training. However, his issue does not sound too serious.
Speaking at his post-match press conference, the Blues manager said: "Someone fell on him in training, his knee. It's not serious but it just flared up a bit. It was just a day before coming into the game so it's a precaution."