Register
BREAKING

'Flared up' - Everton provide Beto injury update as Man Utd absence explained

Everton fell to a 3-0 loss to Man Utd in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

By Will Rooney
Published 27th Nov 2023, 07:00 GMT
Everton striker Beto. Picture: Jess Hornby/Getty ImagesEverton striker Beto. Picture: Jess Hornby/Getty Images
Everton striker Beto. Picture: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Sean Dyche has explained why Beto was absent for Everton's loss to Manchester United at Goodison Park.

The striker, signed from Udinese in the summer transfer window, was a surprise absence from the Toffees' squad. Everton fell to a 3-0 defeat by United in their first game since being handed a 10-point deduction by the Premier League.

With Everton chasing the game after Alejandro's third-minute opener, Dyche could not call on Beto from the bench as he suffered a knee injury in training. However, his issue does not sound too serious.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, the Blues manager said: "Someone fell on him in training, his knee. It's not serious but it just flared up a bit. It was just a day before coming into the game so it's a precaution."

Related topics:Sean DychePremier League