Everton fell to a 3-0 loss to Man Utd in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

Everton striker Beto. Picture: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Sean Dyche has explained why Beto was absent for Everton's loss to Manchester United at Goodison Park.

The striker, signed from Udinese in the summer transfer window, was a surprise absence from the Toffees' squad. Everton fell to a 3-0 defeat by United in their first game since being handed a 10-point deduction by the Premier League.

With Everton chasing the game after Alejandro's third-minute opener, Dyche could not call on Beto from the bench as he suffered a knee injury in training. However, his issue does not sound too serious.