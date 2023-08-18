Register
Everton provide big Dominic Calvert-Lewin injury update as new fitness doubt emerges

Everton team news ahead of the Premier League fixture against Aston Villa.

By Will Rooney
Published 18th Aug 2023, 13:55 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 14:07 BST

Sean Dyche has provided an Everton injury update ahead of Sunday's trip to Aston Villa.

The Toffees go in search of their first points of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign after suffering a 1-0 loss to Fulham at Goodison Park last weekend.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was omitted from the squad against the Cottagers. He was deemed not fully up to speed, having been carefully managed throughout the summer due to his previous injury problems. The striker did come through 90 minutes in a training match against Manchester United earlier this week, however.

And Dyche, speaking at his pre-match press conference, revealed that Calvert-Lewin is in contention to feature at Villa Park.

The Everton manager said: “On his side, he’s in good shape. He managed to get the end part of his rehab done with 90 minutes and is in good shape and certainly comes into the subject of thinking.”

Dwight McNeil was absent against Fulham because of ankle ligament damage and is still sidelined.

Jack Harrison, who signed from Leeds United on a season-long loan earlier this week, is recovering from a hip injury.

Demarai Gray missed Fulham as he was said to be short of match fitness.

Seamus Coleman continues his recovery from a long-term knee injury while Dele Alli is coming back from a hip operation he had in April. Meanwhile, Andre Gomes has tightness in his calf and is a doubt to be involved.

