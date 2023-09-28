Jack Harrison. Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Sean Dyche has admitted it will be a ‘fine line’ if Jack Harrison can make successive appearances for Everton against Luton Town.

The winger joined the Toffees from Leeds United on a season-long loan in the summer transfer window. However, he arrived with a hip injury sustained at the back of last season and Everton have had to be patient since.

Harrison was deemed ready to make a debut in Carabao Cup tie against Aston Villa last night. And the former Manchester City man impressed as Everton earned a 2-1 victory at Villa Park.

Dyche’s side now prepare to face Luton Town in the Premier League on Saturday. But whether Harrison is in contention to keep his starting spot remains to be seen. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Everton manager Dyche said: “It’s a fine line. I spoke to him about playing, there was a game Tuesday night [for the under-21s] we wondered about getting him 90 minutes in that.

“But he has been so clear minded and has been clear-minded in training - he’s had a good period in training, it was only the game schedule we could not guarantee for him. Ipoke to him and he was absolutely clear minded and that’s often the best way of being they can play. I thought he was excellent, particularly tactically, he has got a good understanding and we know he can play and the fitness and sharpness will come.”

Meanwhile, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored in his past two appearances against Villa and the 3-1 victory over Brentford last weekend. The striker has endured fitness issues over the past two seasons, while he was unlucky to suffer a facial injury in the 4-0 Premier League loss to Villa.

