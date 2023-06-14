Everton have stressed that their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock will not be ready for the start of the 2024-25 season.

The construction of the 52,888-seater ground on the city waterfront continues to take impressive shape, with excitement building among fans for its opening.

There was some thoughts that the 2023-24 campaign could be Everton's final season at Goodison Park - which has served as the club's home since 1892.

However, the completion of the new stadium is expected to be finished during 2024 and not in time for the beginning of that campaign.

According to the Everton Fans' Forum, test events will be a requirement before the facility is given the green light to move into is given. And only then will the Toffees decided whether to make the switch midway through the season or wait until the end of the campaign.

Posting on Twitter after meeting with club officials earlier this month, the Everton Fans' Forum said: "A presentation given to FAB (Fan Advisory Board) was shared with the Forum on the new stadium. Progress on the build remains good but [the] club stressed completion is during 2024, not in time for 2024/25 season.

