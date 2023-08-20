‘Looks like’ - Sean Dyche provides Everton injury update on Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Alex Iwobi
Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Alex Iwobi injury news.
Sean Dyche has provided an Everton injury update on Dominic Calvert-Lewin following today’s 4-0 loss against Aston Villa
The Toffees striker was making his first appearance of the season, having sat out the opening-day defeat by Fulham. Calvert-Lewin has struggled to maintain his fitness over the past two campaigns and he was carefully managed over the summer.
However, Calvert-Lewin collided with Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez in the 10th minute at Villa Park. And despite continuing for 27 minutes, he was withdrawn as Everton trailed by two goals.
Speaking at his post-match press conference, Sean Dyche confirmed that Calvert-Lewin did not suffer concussion and had blurred vision. Therefore, Everton are hopeful that the 26-year-old just has a knock.
Alex Iwobi was forced off in the second half and Dyche admitted it appears the Nigeria international has a hamstring injury that may need some time to settle down.
Dyche said: “Dom didnt go off with concussion, he got a knock of the cheekbone and had a bit of blurred vision. We had to get that checked over properly. Alex, we’re just waiting on that but it looks like a hamstring injury. Dom, we’re hoping it’s just a knock but with Alex, it’s unusual for hamstrings to settle down very quickly so he’s likely to be out.”