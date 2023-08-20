Sean Dyche has provided an Everton injury update on Dominic Calvert-Lewin following today’s 4-0 loss against Aston Villa

The Toffees striker was making his first appearance of the season, having sat out the opening-day defeat by Fulham. Calvert-Lewin has struggled to maintain his fitness over the past two campaigns and he was carefully managed over the summer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Calvert-Lewin collided with Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez in the 10th minute at Villa Park. And despite continuing for 27 minutes, he was withdrawn as Everton trailed by two goals.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Sean Dyche confirmed that Calvert-Lewin did not suffer concussion and had blurred vision. Therefore, Everton are hopeful that the 26-year-old just has a knock.

Alex Iwobi was forced off in the second half and Dyche admitted it appears the Nigeria international has a hamstring injury that may need some time to settle down.