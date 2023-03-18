Everton prepare to face Chelsea in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

Everton make the trip to Chelsea in the Premier League today as they aim to edge further clear of the relegation zone.

The Toffees’ 1-0 defeat of Brentford last weekend moved them not only out of the drop zone but up 15th.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But Sean Dyche is remaining level-headed and knows Everton are still not out of the mire. Results on the road, in particular, need to improve although the Blues face a stiff task against a Chelsea side who’ve picked up in recent weeks to ease pressure on Graham Potter.

However, Everton could welcome back Nathan Patterson to the squad at Stamford Bridge. The right-back hasn’t made an appearance for more than two months after suffering a medial ligament injury in a 4-1 loss to Brighton at the start of January.

Patterson has recently played three times for the under-21s - including a 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace last Sunday. The young Toffees were in action last night against Chelsea as they earned a 1-1 draw but Patterson was not included.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That suggests that the former Rangers defender, who has been called up to Scotland’s set-up for next week’s international break, could be involved in Dyche’s squad this evening.