Everton make the trip to Chelsea in the Premier League today as they aim to edge further clear of the relegation zone.
The Toffees’ 1-0 defeat of Brentford last weekend moved them not only out of the drop zone but up 15th.
Advertisement
Advertisement
But Sean Dyche is remaining level-headed and knows Everton are still not out of the mire. Results on the road, in particular, need to improve although the Blues face a stiff task against a Chelsea side who’ve picked up in recent weeks to ease pressure on Graham Potter.
However, Everton could welcome back Nathan Patterson to the squad at Stamford Bridge. The right-back hasn’t made an appearance for more than two months after suffering a medial ligament injury in a 4-1 loss to Brighton at the start of January.
Patterson has recently played three times for the under-21s - including a 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace last Sunday. The young Toffees were in action last night against Chelsea as they earned a 1-1 draw but Patterson was not included.
Advertisement
Advertisement
That suggests that the former Rangers defender, who has been called up to Scotland’s set-up for next week’s international break, could be involved in Dyche’s squad this evening.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to miss a sixth successive game with a hamstring injury while Andros Townsend has been sidelined for a year with an ACL issue.