Everton provide Jack Harrison injury update as Leeds United transfer confirmed

Everton have made their fourth signing of the summer.

By Will Rooney
Published 14th Aug 2023, 10:20 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 10:30 BST

Everton have confirmed that Jack Harrison will continue his recovery from a minor hip injury before being available for selection - as his season-long loan arrival from Leeds United has been confirmed.

The winger becomes the Toffess’ fourth signing of the summer transfer window following Ashley Young, Arnaut Danjuma and Youssef Chermiti.

Harrison completed his medical yesterday. However, he has not played for Leeds during the summer or in their opening three games of the 2023-24 season because of an issues.

The 26-year-old has scored 34 goals in 207 appearances for the Whites since arriving from Manchester City in 2018.

