.Jarrad Branthwaite. | Getty Images

Everton have turned down two bids from Man Utd for the defender.

Jarrad Branthwaite has returned to Everton duty.

The centre-back is back with the Toffees for pre-season training - and was all smiles when snapped by the club’s media team.

The majority of Everton’s players reported back to Finch Farm yesterday. Branthwaite was given extra time off after being included in England’s Euro 2024 provisional squad but did not make the final cut.

Yet Branthwaite is now back with Sean Dyche’s side. A post on X (formerly Twitter) said: “JB32 back in the building!”

Branthwaite returns against the backdrop of Manchester United having a second bid believed to be around £50 million turned down. The Toffees have been steadfast that the 22-year-old will not depart Goodison Park unless their valuation is met.

The defender enjoyed a magnificent 2023-24 season for Everton. He made a total of 41 appearances, scoring three goals as the Blues comfortable avoided Premier League relegation despite being deducted eight points for breaching Premier League profit and sustainability rules.