Everton provide new stadium update on key aspect after £30 million setback

A general aerial view of the Bramley Moore Dock and the construction progress of Everton Football Club's new football stadium with the teams present home Goodison Park in the background (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Everton have said that they are making 'good progress' in their bid to secure naming rights for their new stadium.

The Toffees' 52,888-seater ground at Bramley-Moore Dock on the Liverpool waterfront is due to be completed at the end of the year, although the club won't officially make the move from Goodison Park until the start of the 2025-26 season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton previously had secured a £30 million deal with USM Holdings - owned by oligarch Alisher Usmanov - for having first refusal on the naming rights to the stadium. However, the club had to cut ties after Usmanov was sanctioned by the UK government following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Blues appointed Elevate Sports Ventures to help search for a new naming rights partner. Chief commercial and communications officer Richard Kenyon has insisted that a 'thorough global process' has been undertaken. He said: "We are continuing to make good progress in respect of stadium naming rights as we look to secure a suitable partner to benefit from this unique opportunity.

“This has been an extensive and thorough global process, one which is focused on finding the right long-term naming partner for our new home.