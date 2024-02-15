Everton provide new stadium update on key aspect after £30 million setback
Everton have said that they are making 'good progress' in their bid to secure naming rights for their new stadium.
The Toffees' 52,888-seater ground at Bramley-Moore Dock on the Liverpool waterfront is due to be completed at the end of the year, although the club won't officially make the move from Goodison Park until the start of the 2025-26 season.
Everton previously had secured a £30 million deal with USM Holdings - owned by oligarch Alisher Usmanov - for having first refusal on the naming rights to the stadium. However, the club had to cut ties after Usmanov was sanctioned by the UK government following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The Blues appointed Elevate Sports Ventures to help search for a new naming rights partner. Chief commercial and communications officer Richard Kenyon has insisted that a 'thorough global process' has been undertaken. He said: "We are continuing to make good progress in respect of stadium naming rights as we look to secure a suitable partner to benefit from this unique opportunity.
“This has been an extensive and thorough global process, one which is focused on finding the right long-term naming partner for our new home.
“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank both our club partnership team and our commercial partners Elevate for the work they have done on stadium naming rights and founding partners to date and also in securing partners for our current partnership portfolio – a portfolio which continues to benchmark favourably against our peers.”