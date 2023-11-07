‘Are keen’ - Everton season-ticket update ahead of move to new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock
Everton’s new Bramley-Moore Dock will be completed in late 2024.
Everton have confirmed that they are ‘keen’ for season-ticket holders to choose their desired stand when they move to their new stadium.
Work at Bramley-Moore Dock continues apace, with the 52,888-seater facility due to be completed in late 2024. There has yet to be an official date when the Toffees will leave their historic Goodison Park home for the new ground on the Liverpool waterfront, although planning to make the transition as smooth as possible is well underway.
Last month, Everton launched a migration survey to ‘shape decision-making’ ahead of the switch. The club wanted feedback on ‘how priority for selecting season-ticket seats at the new stadium is determined’, ‘the factors that are most important to supporters when choosing a seat’ and ‘the importance and influence of friends/family they attend games with and their collective matchday routine’.
Supporters who conducted the survey were given a view of the pitch from seats at various points of the stadium. Some were not in a similar position to their current vantage point at Goodison. However, the Everton Fans’ Forum confirmed that when meeting with club officials on Thursday 26 October it is intended that fans get a choice of where they are stationed.
Posting on X, the Everton Fans’ Forum said: “The migration survey for the new stadium has been sent out to supporters. [This has now closed since the meeting]. The Forum urged everyone to complete the survey. The Club thanked the Forum for supporting in testing the survey prior to release.
“The club explained that moving season-ticket members on a ‘like-for-like’ or ‘stand-for-stand’ basis was not included as part of this survey due to feedback from fans on previous surveys.
“Club explained that many supporters were in stands that they would not have initially chosen and that many of the stands/seating areas don’t technically have a ‘like-for-like’ at the new stadium. The club are keen to give season ticket holders the choice on where they personally want to sit or stand.”