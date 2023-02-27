Everton provide three-word Dominic Calvert-Lewin injury update ahead of Arsenal clash

Dominic Calvert-Lewin injury news ahead of Arsenal vs Everton.

Sean Dyche has admitted it's highly unlikely Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be fit for Everton's midweek trip to Arsenal.

The striker missed a third successive game in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Aston Villa at Goodison Park. The Toffees created several goalscoring chances but lacked cutting edge in the final third.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That proved Everton's downfall as an Ollie Watkins penalty and an Emi Buendia strike condemned Dyche to a first home loss since taking charge as manager. What's more, the Blues dropped back into the Premier League relegation zone.

Calvert-Lewin has been sidelined by a hamstring injury and was not in team training last week. Everton travel to leaders Arsenal on Wednesday but the England international has been all but ruled.