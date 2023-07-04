Former Everton and Arsenal winger Theo Walcott is reportedly close to joining Reading.

Former Everton winger Theo Walcott is reportedly closing on his next transfer - and is set to drop to League One.

Walcott joined the Toffees from Reading in January 2018. Signed from Arsenal by Sam Allardyce, he cost the club a fee said to be in the region of £20 million.

The former England international made a total of 85 appearances for Everton, scoring 11 goals. He spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Southampton before returning to his boyhood club permanently the following summer.

However, following the Saints' relegation from the Premier League last campaign, Walcott was released.

Now aged 34, Walcott is still determined to carry on his playing career. He been training with Reading, according to Reading Today, after their demotion to the third tier last term. Ruben Selles, who served as Southampton manager for the final three months of 2022-23 after the sacking of Nathan Jones, has been appointed head coach of the Royals in their bid to return to the Championship.